Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,694 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,694 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.