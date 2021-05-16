Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jabil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

