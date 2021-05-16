Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $100,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $255.19 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.14 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.