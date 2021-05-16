Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Simulations Plus worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.