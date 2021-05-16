Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $7.37 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1,133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Morningstar worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.19 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,599 shares of company stock worth $42,584,459. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

