Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

