Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $6.63 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $307.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

