Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.