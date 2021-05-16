Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $80,850,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

