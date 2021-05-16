Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

