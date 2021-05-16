Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

TFC opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

