Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,838 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.