Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 119,777 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 835,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:A opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

