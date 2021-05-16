Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $2,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 117.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 114,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,218,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

