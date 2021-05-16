Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Starbucks posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.