State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 237,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

FLS opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

