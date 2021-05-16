State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

