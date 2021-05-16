State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 60,722 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

