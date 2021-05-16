State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $224,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

SYNH stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

