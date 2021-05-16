State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.90 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.