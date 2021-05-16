State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 26,163 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.43% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 203,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CMO stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

