State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,795 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.