State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 15,943 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 373,810 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

