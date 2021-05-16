State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,372 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:TR opened at $32.23 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

