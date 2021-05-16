State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Hilltop worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

