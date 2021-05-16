State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

