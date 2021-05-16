State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,143. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

