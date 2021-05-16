State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.60 Million Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,899,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

