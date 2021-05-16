State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,588,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,995,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

