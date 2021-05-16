State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.62 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Mercury General by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

