State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.63 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $11,100,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.