State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

BXMT stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

