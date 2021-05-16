State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.58 Million in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.