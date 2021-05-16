State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.59 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.38 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

