State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

