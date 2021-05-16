State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

