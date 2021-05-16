State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,641 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $715,975. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

