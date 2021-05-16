State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,640 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.27 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

