State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,227 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Uniti Group worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

