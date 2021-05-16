State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 5.45% of Black Hills worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

