State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,007 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

