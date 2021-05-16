State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,204 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Brink’s worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.