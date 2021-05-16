State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,466 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in FormFactor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

FORM stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.