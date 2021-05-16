State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,417 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of O-I Glass worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in O-I Glass by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $18.46 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

