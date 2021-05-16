State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,888 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $96.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

