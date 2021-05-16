State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,974 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Umpqua worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $46,503,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $44,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 403,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

