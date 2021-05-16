State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 43,535 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

