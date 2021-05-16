State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 108,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $21,866,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

