State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of M/I Homes worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after buying an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

