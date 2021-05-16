State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HGV. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.